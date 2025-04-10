At this stage of the pilot, SP E&C is not using return on investment as a metric for evaluating the success of the project. Right now, says Siddhi, the company is more concerned with establishing the Plan-to-Pay process as a way of life, and once the pilot project has been shown to deliver the benefits they are expecting, ROI can be considered when the implementation is scaled up.

Since the adoption of Autodesk Construction Cloud, SP E&C has seen a reduction in the time it takes to share information. For example, in the past, one week out of every month was spent generating reports on progress and quantities for billing, equating to around 200 hours across five project departments, leading to multiple duplications of project data generation and data entry. As part of its implementation of Autodesk Construction Cloud, SP E&C set a target to reduce that time by 30%. While the pilot project is still ongoing, and results have not been quantified, Siddhi is confident that this target will be reached.

“We're still refining the processes,” she says, “but we've already seen a decrease in the time that is required. We are well on the way to achieving our objective on our pilot project.” Even before the pilot project is completed, SP E&C has seen the benefits of Autodesk Construction Cloud, and they have rolled out the platform to five more projects. SP E&C has also noted a reduction in rework on these projects. And thanks to the federated model in the CDE, engineers have a comprehensive record of the work done, meaning billing can be processed more efficiently.

In fact, teams working on projects that are not yet being managed on Autodesk Construction Cloud have been paying close attention to the pilot projects, and are very excited about the prospect of using the platform in the future. Site teams have also noticed improvements. For example, paper forms have been eliminated from their daily progress reports, and the process takes place entirely on a mobile application using Autodesk Construction Cloud Forms.