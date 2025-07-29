SKETS Studio

SKETS, renowned for their expertise in luxury design, faced a unique challenge with a mountain resort project. The difficult topography required innovative solutions, prompting SKETS to assemble their top-tier team of 12 experts. Utilizing cutting-edge BIM tools like Revit, BIM 360, and Autodesk Docs, SKETS managed to carve the mountain accurately, ensuring the seamless integration of all design elements. Their meticulous planning and comprehensive quality management system maintained consistency across 50 separate models.

Despite strict timelines, the project’s advanced BIM coordination significantly reduced RFIs, accelerating the construction schedule. The team was assigned a strict timeline of 10 calendar months for completion, by utilizing the BIM and Revit tools, they were able to accelerate the schedule, ultimately saving time and money.

This endeavor not only strengthened client relationships but also aligned with SKETS’ long-term vision for sustainable luxury design. Their expertise in handling complex, environmentally sensitive projects continues to solidify SKETS’s reputation, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, quality, and sustainability in modern architecture.