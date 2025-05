Khatib & Alami

The success of the Grand Hyatt The Red Sea (Central Hotel #1) at Shura Island was facilitated by a range of advanced technologies that were integral to each phase of the project lifecycle. These digital tools were key drivers, transforming traditional project delivery into a more streamlined, efficient, and innovative process.

Autodesk BIM 360: The Digital Backbone

Autodesk BIM 360 operated as the central hub of the project, enabling real-time collaboration, efficient data management, and streamlined issue tracking. The Common Data Environment provided secure access to up-to-date project information for all stakeholders, reducing errors and improving workflows. With comprehensive version tracking and permission controls, it enhanced transparency, accountability, and traceability throughout the project lifecycle.

Navisworks: Empowering Collaboration and Visualization

Navisworks was instrumental in improving project management by providing real-time 3D visualization, simplifying clash detection, and making progress tracking more efficient. Custom add-ins were used for automating weekly file federations, saved considerable time, and improved project oversight. These tools streamlined collaboration among stakeholders and made decision-making faster and more effective throughout the project.

Model Health Analyzer: Automating Quality Checks

The Model Health Analyzer transformed quality checks for the Shura Island Central Hotels project by automating the process, thereby reducing manual review time by 50%. This tool ensured accuracy and consistency while improving operational efficiency. By handling routine checks, it allowed engineers to focus on innovative solutions, making project delivery smoother and more effective.

C# and Revit-Dynamo: Boosting Efficiency Through Automation

The integration of internal tools such as C# and Revit-Dynamo greatly improved workflow efficiency in the Shura Island Central Hotel project. By automating repetitive tasks, the team reduced design process times by 30%, enabling engineers to focus on innovative solutions and ensuring high-quality project outcomes.