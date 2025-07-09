Growing up on a rural farm in the western Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, Vishal Sharma knows the challenges of traditional farming. His family still relies on bulls for plowing due to the hilly area, and labor and operating costs are constant challenges. As the first in his family to study engineering and a student at GNA University in Phagwara, Punjab, he knew there could be innovative solutions.

Vishal and his classmates—some of whom also came from a farming background—teamed up to pursue an agricultural engineering project. But they didn’t rely only on their own personal experiences. To better understand the needs of farmers, the team conducted surveys with more than 50 farmers in the Punjab region.

Through their research, they determined a clear goal to address the labor-intensive nature of crop planting and an opportunity to create a cost-effective machine for planting three key crops—chili, tomato, and brinjal (eggplant).

"There is a shortage of labor in Punjab, so this new machine would automate most of the manual work for planting," Vishal says. “Existing transplanters are too expensive for small farmers, so we wanted to create something affordable and accessible."