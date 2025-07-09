GNA UNIVERSITY
Many small-scale farmers in India face huge obstacles with operating and labor costs. Using Autodesk Fusion, GNA University students designed an innovative agriculture machine to address these challenges.
The "Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter" project brought together students from multiple disciplines to design and manufacture the machine that automates plantings of three key crops—chili, tomato, and brinjal (eggplant). The use of generative design in Fusion and robotics were key to their success.
The final design can plant approximately 1,000 saplings per hour—a task that would otherwise take a team of laborers nearly eight hours to complete.
With a large skills gap in India, the project is just one example of GNA University's commitment for students to excel with the skills required for Industry 4.0.
GNA University students with the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter. Courtesy of GNA University.
Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter designed and manufactured by GNA University students. Courtesy of GNA University.
Growing up on a rural farm in the western Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, Vishal Sharma knows the challenges of traditional farming. His family still relies on bulls for plowing due to the hilly area, and labor and operating costs are constant challenges. As the first in his family to study engineering and a student at GNA University in Phagwara, Punjab, he knew there could be innovative solutions.
Vishal and his classmates—some of whom also came from a farming background—teamed up to pursue an agricultural engineering project. But they didn’t rely only on their own personal experiences. To better understand the needs of farmers, the team conducted surveys with more than 50 farmers in the Punjab region.
Through their research, they determined a clear goal to address the labor-intensive nature of crop planting and an opportunity to create a cost-effective machine for planting three key crops—chili, tomato, and brinjal (eggplant).
"There is a shortage of labor in Punjab, so this new machine would automate most of the manual work for planting," Vishal says. “Existing transplanters are too expensive for small farmers, so we wanted to create something affordable and accessible."
Final design of the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter design in Autodesk Fusion. Courtesy of GNA University.
The idea evolved to the "Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter," a machine designed to streamline the planting process. This intensive, multidisciplinary project grew to involve 25 students, specializing in areas such as mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science, electrical engineering, and more.
Using Autodesk Fusion, the team—now named "Team Brainacs"—leveraged cloud-based design tools to collaborate effectively, even if they were in different locations. They refined their designs, conducted simulations, and addressed challenges such as the structure and synchronization of robotic arms. The use of generative design provided one of their major breakthroughs, reducing the 6’x6’, all-metal machine's weight from 500 kilograms to 380 kilograms without compromising structural integrity.
"We faced significant obstacles," Vishal recalls. "From designing compact components to incorporating features such as conveyor systems for sapling trays and precise robotic arms, it was a challenging yet rewarding process. With Fusion, we could all seamlessly work together to reach our ambitious goals for the transplanter.”
The final design was a tractor-pulled, battery-powered machine equipped with advanced robotic arms capable of planting approximately 1,000 saplings per hour—a task that would otherwise take a team of laborers nearly eight hours to complete.
“Many students have incredible ideas which often aren’t pursued,” says Mr. Diamond, senior lecturer and CAD designer. “Software like Fusion and project-based learning help bring the ideas from their mind into reality.”
“Addressing the skills gap is an important challenge in India right now. Working on these types of projects and using Fusion helps students develop and improve their skills for their future careers.”
—Dr. Arvind Katyayn, Assistant Professor, Mechanical & Automation Engineering, GNA University
Conveyor belt and robotics system in the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter. Courtesy of GNA University.
Completing the design in only two months was one thing but putting it all together was quite another feat. Working tirelessly in GNA University’s workshop, Team Brainiacs sourced materials, manufactured custom components, and assembled the entire transplanter by hand in less than four months. Then it was time to put the prototype to the test in an actual field at the university.
“One of the key components of the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter is the robotic arm,” Vishal says. “With our prototype, we were able to test the synchronization of the arm picking up the plant, dropping it in the correct spot, and ensuring it was planted at the correct depth. This was challenging, but it helped make our design even better.”
For the prototype, the team reached core goals of automation, enhancing time efficiency for farmers to focus on other productive tasks. They also dramatically reduced the potential cost. A similar machine available commercially would retail from $8,000 to $10,000. They completed their product for less than $1,500.
But the prototype didn’t remain only at GNA University. They decided to enter the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter in the prestigious SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) competition focused on agricultural innovation. To their surprise, they won “First Runner-up" and “Best Cost-Effective Prototype” as well as second place for “Working Prototype.”
“All of us participated in this event for the first time with no experience,” Vishal says. “When we got that second prize, we were so happy. That feeling…I can't tell you how happy all of us were and the opportunity to have our innovation and work recognized.”
But the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter story doesn’t end with their win. The team is actively developing the prototype further for commercial viability, and discussions are underway with college authorities and local industries for support and scaling.
“I learned so much as a leader of the team. The journey was challenging, but it was full of fun and learning. Coming from a farming background, we had these ideas to build something—and we did something for the world. It feels good to do all these things.”
—Vishal Sharma, Mechanical & Automation Engineering Student, GNA University
Reviewing the design of the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter in Fusion. Courtesy of GNA University.
Team Brainiacs and the Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter is just one example of the dynamic education opportunities happening at GNA University.
The school distinguishes itself through industry-aligned curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and strong collaborations with industry. With the integration of advanced tools like CAD/CAM, robotics, and automation into its programs, students gain technical expertise alongside hands-on experience. According to Dr. C.R. Tripathy, Dean of Engineering & Design at GNA University, students should develop a blend of technical, soft, and future-ready skills. The faculty's combination of academic and industry expertise, along with strong placement networks ensures students graduate to excel with the skills required for Industry 4.0.
“Educators should prioritize hands-on, project-based learning, provide access to modern tools, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration,” Dr. Tripathy says. “Creating opportunities for independent projects, celebrating student achievements, and building industry partnerships are key to inspiring innovation. Encouraging participation in competitions and promoting an entrepreneurial mindset further boosts student engagement.”
“Designing projects bridges the gap between theory and practice, prepares students for industry demands, fosters lifelong learning, and builds confidence. It equips students with technical proficiency, problem-solving skills, and the creativity required to excel in their careers.”
—Dr. C.R. Tripathy, Dean of Engineering & Design, GNA University