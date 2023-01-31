BOT VFX is a new-age visual effects company serving media and entertainment industry, globally. Ably supplemented by Autodesk user-friendly tools like Maya and Shotgrid they design and deliver seamless workflows, while engaging multiple stakeholders. Using Maya and Shot Grid, BOT VFX have been able to easily manage designing challenges like itemising and prioritising individual shots, maintaining continuity with other shots, managing artwork from multiple vendors, dealing with heavy assets, and handling individual shots that consume more loading time. The tool also provides high flexibility to the designers for creating customised designing tools and workflows.

Accurate decisioning, enhanced flexibility and customization using existing tools makes Autodesk Maya and Shot Grid a complete package, thus helping BOT VFX save 50 percent of rendering and execution time on projects.

