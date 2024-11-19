.
.
.
.
.
Debashis Biswal
Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk India
JWith more than twenty years of experience Debashis manages technical solutions for advanced manufacturing and Fusion products across northern India and select ASEAN countries, leveraging his extensive expertise in CAD/CAM applications.
Venkatesh Kulkarni
Manager Technical Services, Renishaw India
With 25+ years at Renishaw, Venkatesh rose from engineer to Technical Head of India Operations, leading 40+ engineers. He provided technical expertise, sales support, issue resolution, and customer assistance to optimize Renishaw products and services.