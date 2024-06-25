.
Paul Neale
3D Technical Director & Trainer
For 30 years, Paul Neale has been a trusted and renowned figure in the animation industry, teaching internationally and excelling in creative workflows for feature films, TV series, AAA games, broadcast TV, and tools development.
Hagen Deloss
Industry Community Manager, Media & Entertainment
Hagen is a Community Manager for Autodesk's M&E division. With 10 years in games, product rendering, and illustration, he now uplifts artists, educators, and students, connecting them with opportunities, insights, and education on Autodesk tools.