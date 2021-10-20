ON DEMAND

Talk to almost any business analyst, and they’ll be heralding 5G as the savior of the global economy – ready to boost growth wherever it goes. For telco businesses, that means the antenna towers that distribute all that 5G power will either become beacons of hope – or just a stack of issues looming on the horizon.

As you’re all too aware, your ability to harness the power of 5G will directly impact your ability to acquire and hold on to customers – and fend off competition to embark on a path to Digital Twin. As the way we communicate with each other diversifies, you’ll have seen new competitors coming from all directions

