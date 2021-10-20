ONLINE EVENT ON DEMAND

TOWERS OF STRENGTH
Turn your physical assets
into powerful digital tools

Connected BIM for Tower Companies

Talk to almost any business analyst, and they’ll be heralding 5G as the savior of the global economy – ready to boost growth wherever it goes. For telco businesses, that means the antenna towers that distribute all that 5G power will either become beacons of hope – or just a stack of issues looming on the horizon.

As you’re all too aware, your ability to harness the power of 5G will directly impact your ability to acquire and hold on to customers – and fend off competition to embark on a path to Digital Twin. As the way we communicate with each other diversifies, you’ll have seen new competitors coming from all directions 

Here’s some of the capabilities we’ll cover:

  • 5G – manage the assets for your customers
  • Savings cost creating digital twin and having the information in one single point of truth.
  • BIM & GIS create a library of components.
  • Operations and maintenance.
  • Visualize the design of the Antenas components in one centralized platform (BIM 360).
  • Simulation and structural analysis of environmental impact.

Speakers

  • José Ariza

    AEC Technical Sales Specialist for Iberia Autodesk

  • Giulia Cicone

    Technology Innovation & Engineering for Inwit

  • Arianna Plutino

    Cloud Product Specialist ITA, IBE & MED for Autodesk

