Cesar Escalante

Technical Marketing Manager, Architecture

Before his current tenure, Cesar held design technology leadership positions at large corporate architectural firms, including Gensler and HOK where he provided technical leadership in the design technology strategy, execution, and delivery of the large complex multi-million dollar projects. Cesar is a registered architect in the State of California. He currently serves as a BIM technology lecturer at California College of the Arts and is an active industry speaker. He is passionate about computational design, digital prototyping, and visual programming. He is the founder and chair of the AIA Design Technology Committee and a committee member of the AIASF LatinX in Architecture committee.