Lilli Smith

Autodesk Senior Product Manager

Lilli Smith, AIA, Sr. Product Manager for AEC Generative Design is an architect with a passion for re-envisioning the way that buildings are designed. After working for several years as an architect, she joined Revit Technology as a fledgling start up and helped grow it to where it is today in almost every architect’s toolbox. She has gone on to work on many Autodesk tools including Vasari, FormIt, Dynamo, Project Fractal and Project Refinery which recently graduated from beta to a new suite of tools included in Revit 2021.