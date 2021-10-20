Submit your contact information to register for the webinar.
Submit your contact information to register for the webinar.
Generative Design in Revit: Three workflow examples to jumpstart your practice.
Language: ENGLISH
Exploration is key to the design process. In this webinar, we’ll demonstrate how generative design workflows can help your firm explore design solutions for the challenges that matter. We’ll focus on the ways you can introduce generative design to your firm so that you can build better processes across teams for analyzing and evaluating design iterations. We’ll explore the following use cases and discuss similar approaches for getting your firm started.
Autodesk Senior Product Manager
Lilli Smith, AIA, Sr. Product Manager for AEC Generative Design is an architect with a passion for re-envisioning the way that buildings are designed. After working for several years as an architect, she joined Revit Technology as a fledgling start up and helped grow it to where it is today in almost every architect’s toolbox. She has gone on to work on many Autodesk tools including Vasari, FormIt, Dynamo, Project Fractal and Project Refinery which recently graduated from beta to a new suite of tools included in Revit 2021.
Architecture Technical Evangelist, AIA, LEED BD+C
Cesar is a registered architect with more than 15 years of experience leveraging architecture and design technologies in the AEC industry. Before joining Autodesk, Cesar was the technology lead on several large, complex multi-million-dollar projects at Gensler and HoK. In his spare time, Cesar teaches BIM technology at the California College of Arts and is an active speaker in the design technology community. Passionate about computational design, digital prototyping, and visual programming, Cesar is the founder of the San Francisco Computational Design institute and the chair of the AIA San Francisco Design Technology Committee.
Autodesk Senior Product Manager
Zach Kron is a Product Line Manager at Autodesk in the AEC Generative Design group. Since 2007 he has researched, strategized, and helped implement parametric and computational design tools and workflows primarily for the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction industries. Before joining Autodesk, he worked as an architectural designer on projects ranging in scale from furniture to bridges.