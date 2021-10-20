We’re excited to share the best of Civil 3D and InfraWorks (2022)

ENGLISH

Join our civil infrastructure technical team as they demonstrate transformative new capabilities for site design, roadway design, and civil structures workflows.

Join this webinar to learn about:

Grading Optimization, a new service coming to the AEC Collection that brings automation to manual, complex, and tedious site grading processes, saving time while optimizing terrain surface and 3D geometry for further design.

Enhancements for roadway design, including further support for connected alignment for complex interchange design and updates to component road design libraries.

The expansion of bridge girder modeling capabilities, enabling designers to use and create their own complex 3D models of full span bridge girders to reflect requirements and LOD, making this traditionally difficult work much easier and quicker.

