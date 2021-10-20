AEC Collection AEC Collection

Discover the Benefits of Using Autodesk® Civil 3D® for Civil Engineering projects.

Language: ENGLISH

Join Russ Nicloy, from MACER Technologies as he presents findings from the AutoCAD vs. Civil 3D Productivity Study that he was commissioned to conduct for Autodesk.

In this webinar, Russ will demonstrate comparisons of workflows using AutoCAD versus Civil 3D and show you how Civil 3D can increase efficiencies and provide better design deliverables.

Learn how Civil 3D can improve:

  • Parcel design
  • Grading design
  • Piping and drainage design
  • Drawing production
  • And learn about the value of Civil 3D in the AEC Collection

Take a deeper look into Russ Nicloy's Productive Study HERE

Presenter:

Russ Nicloy

MACER Technologies, Civil Solution Specialist

Russ Nicloy has been in the civil industry for over 26 years, as a civil drafter and GIS technician. He has worked with consultants on transportation projects, with municipalities, utilities, site designers, and environmental engineering firms. His company, MACER Technologies, provides drafting services to the civil/infrastructure industry. Russ has presented multiple times at Autodesk University and other industry conferences.