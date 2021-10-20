Discover the Benefits of Using Autodesk® Civil 3D® for Civil Engineering projects.

Language: ENGLISH

Join Russ Nicloy, from MACER Technologies as he presents findings from the AutoCAD vs. Civil 3D Productivity Study that he was commissioned to conduct for Autodesk.

In this webinar, Russ will demonstrate comparisons of workflows using AutoCAD versus Civil 3D and show you how Civil 3D can increase efficiencies and provide better design deliverables.

Learn how Civil 3D can improve:

Parcel design

Grading design

Piping and drainage design

Drawing production

And learn about the value of Civil 3D in the AEC Collection

Take a deeper look into Russ Nicloy's Productive Study HERE