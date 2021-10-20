Submit your contact information to register for the webinar.
Submit your contact information to register for the webinar.
Discover the Benefits of Using Autodesk® Civil 3D® for Civil Engineering projects.
Language: ENGLISH
Join Russ Nicloy, from MACER Technologies as he presents findings from the AutoCAD vs. Civil 3D Productivity Study that he was commissioned to conduct for Autodesk.
In this webinar, Russ will demonstrate comparisons of workflows using AutoCAD versus Civil 3D and show you how Civil 3D can increase efficiencies and provide better design deliverables.
Learn how Civil 3D can improve:
Take a deeper look into Russ Nicloy's Productive Study HERE
MACER Technologies, Civil Solution Specialist
Russ Nicloy has been in the civil industry for over 26 years, as a civil drafter and GIS technician. He has worked with consultants on transportation projects, with municipalities, utilities, site designers, and environmental engineering firms. His company, MACER Technologies, provides drafting services to the civil/infrastructure industry. Russ has presented multiple times at Autodesk University and other industry conferences.