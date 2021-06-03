More and more machine manufacturers must deal with the topic of BIM. Companies who design and construct products or building parts want to be able to collaborate and exchange data quickly and easily. This is possible with the interoperability capabilities between Inventor and Revit.

We will give you insight into the added value this offers to our customers. Show you how we can address customer expectations with Autodesk's 'out-of-the-box' automation capabilities within the Design and Manufacturing portfolio. Demonstrate how we can enable automation at scale with tools like iLogic and FORGE.

During this webinar you will learn:

What Autodesk Design and Manufacturing portfolio offers in automation for BIM

Explore the latest interoperability capabilities between Inventor and Revit

Discover where Forge can enhance your customer interactions

Sig up now for this on demand webinar lead by Lars Björs, Technical Sales Specialist Nordics.