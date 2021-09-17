September 29 at 10:00 - 11:00 (1 hour)
September 29 at 10:00 - 11:00 (1 hour)
Submit your contact information to register for the live webinar.
Thank you for your interest you'll receive an email confirmation shortly
Connect Architecture, Engineering and Construction Teams on a single platform for improved projects outcomes
This webinar will cover:
See more info here: https://www.autodesk.fr/bim-360/design-collaboration-software
Language: French
Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.
Sr. Designated Support Specialist - EMEA Architecture,
Engineering & Construction
Safi.Hage@autodesk.com