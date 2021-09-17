Connect Architecture, Engineering and Construction Teams on a single platform for improved projects outcomes





BIM 360 Design adds cloud collaboration capabilities for model co-authoring (includes Revit Cloud Worksharing, Collaboration for Civil 3D, and Collaboration for Plant 3D).

This webinar will cover:

Collaboration for Revit

- Overview

- Key Capabilities

- Initiate collaboration

Linking Files

Design Collaboration module

- Aggregation

- Change Visualization

- Review

- Q&A

See more info here: https://www.autodesk.fr/bim-360/design-collaboration-software

Language: French

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.