Accelerator for VINCI Energies

BIM 360 Design for collaboration

Live Accelerator in French

September 29 at 10:00 - 11:00 (1 hour)

Submit your contact information to register for the live webinar.

Thank you for your interest you'll receive an email confirmation shortly

Connect Architecture, Engineering and Construction Teams on a single platform for improved projects outcomes

BIM 360 Design adds cloud collaboration capabilities for model co-authoring (includes Revit Cloud Worksharing, Collaboration for Civil 3D, and Collaboration for Plant 3D).

This webinar will cover:

  • Collaboration for Revit
    - Overview
    - Key Capabilities
    - Initiate collaboration
  • Linking Files
  • Design Collaboration module
    - Aggregation
    - Change Visualization
    - Review
    - Q&A

See more info here:  https://www.autodesk.fr/bim-360/design-collaboration-software

Language: French

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.

Speakers

Safi Hage

Sr. Designated Support Specialist - EMEA Architecture, 
Engineering & Construction

Safi.Hage@autodesk.com