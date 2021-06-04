Accelerator #1 Vinci Energies

Introduction to Autodesk BIM 360 Docs

Live Accelerator in French

June 22, 2021 at 2pm-3pm CET (1 hour)

Increase efficiency, improve quality, and reduce risk

By making project information accessible to the project team when and where they need it, BIM 360 Docs turns document management from a necessary task to the foundation for project success.

This webinar will cover:

    • User Interface Overview & Mobility
    • Versioning and comparing: Creating a new version of a document, Comparing documents, Versioning of model files,
    • Markups: How to use markups and hyperlinks together, Using attachments to markups, Reports,
    • Creating, managing and reporting issues
    • Managing projects, roles and permissions, Workflows on how to view, shares, review and markup document

See more info here:  https://www.autodesk.com/bim-360/construction-document-management-software/

Language: French

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.

Speakers

Safi Hage

Sr. Designated Support Specialist - EMEA Architecture, Engineering & Construction
Safi.Hage@autodesk.com

Laurent Portaz

Pilote Technique BIM
Laurent.Portaz@vinci-energies.com