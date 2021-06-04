Introduction to Autodesk BIM 360 Docs

Increase efficiency, improve quality, and reduce risk

By making project information accessible to the project team when and where they need it, BIM 360 Docs turns document management from a necessary task to the foundation for project success.

This webinar will cover:

User Interface Overview & Mobility Versioning and comparing: Creating a new version of a document, Comparing documents, Versioning of model files, Markups: How to use markups and hyperlinks together, Using attachments to markups, Reports, Creating, managing and reporting issues Managing projects, roles and permissions, Workflows on how to view, shares, review and markup document



See more info here: https://www.autodesk.com/bim-360/construction-document-management-software/

Language: French

Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.