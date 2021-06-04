Introduction to Autodesk BIM 360 Docs

June 22, 2021 at 2pm-3pm CET (1 hour)
June 22, 2021 at 2pm-3pm CET (1 hour)
Submit your contact information to register for the live accelerator.
Thank you for your interest you'll receive an email confirmation shortly
Increase efficiency, improve quality, and reduce risk
This webinar will cover:
See more info here: https://www.autodesk.com/bim-360/construction-document-management-software/
Language: French
Can't attend live? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording after the webinar.
Sr. Designated Support Specialist - EMEA Architecture, Engineering & Construction
Safi.Hage@autodesk.com