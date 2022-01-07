DESIGN AUTOMATION
Enhance your approach to engineering with design automation.
Design automation enables you to capture and re-use engineering knowledge and intent. Automation not only helps reduce errors and time spent on tedious, repetitive modeling tasks, but it can also be scaled to streamline downstream development processes.
Design automation can mature from automating basic parameters to full-scale product configuration. Setup can be as simple or as complex as your current needs demand. Learn how iLogic technology, found in Autodesk Inventor, enables engineers to easily utilize rule-based design without complex coding.
The right tools can help you work more efficiently, so you can focus on greater engineering tasks.
Sheet metal parts and welded frames often include standard features that require simple, yet tedious modeling. Eliminate busywork by automating the creation of typical product features.
Manually modifying models to meet customer specs can drain engineering resources. Define parameters to create your 3D model, and easily set rules that drive a custom product configurator.
Extend automation beyond engineering with simple-to-code tools that capture and execute standard processes for the creation of drawings, toolpaths, and other documentation.
See how air compressor manufacturer FS-Elliott uses iLogic in Inventor to accomplish in minutes what used to take days or weeks.
