Enhance your approach to engineering with design automation.

What is design automation?

Design automation enables you to capture and re-use engineering knowledge and intent. Automation not only helps reduce errors and time spent on tedious, repetitive modeling tasks, but it can also be scaled to streamline downstream development processes.

Practical applications of design automation

Design automation can mature from automating basic parameters to full-scale product configuration. Setup can be as simple or as complex as your current needs demand. Learn how iLogic technology, found in Autodesk Inventor, enables engineers to easily utilize rule-based design without complex coding.

Benefits of design automation

The right tools can help you work more efficiently, so you can focus on greater engineering tasks.

  • Design more efficiently

    Sheet metal parts and welded frames often include standard features that require simple, yet tedious modeling. Eliminate busywork by automating the creation of typical product features.

  • Rapidly configure products to spec

    Manually modifying models to meet customer specs can drain engineering resources. Define parameters to create your 3D model, and easily set rules that drive a custom product configurator.

  • Accelerate handoff to manufacturing

    Extend automation beyond engineering with simple-to-code tools that capture and execute standard processes for the creation of drawings, toolpaths, and other documentation.

  • “The parts that we make have to be very precise, and to model that manually takes a lot of time. There had to be a better way to do this.”

    See how air compressor manufacturer FS-Elliott uses iLogic in Inventor to accomplish in minutes what used to take days or weeks.

    Image courtesy of FS-Elliott

