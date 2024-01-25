COMPUTER AIDED DESIGN

CAD SOFTWARE

Learn about the benefits of using CAD software to create your next design.

VIEW PRODUCTS

TRY AUTOCAD NOW

What is CAD software

CAD, or computer-aided design and drafting (CADD), is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. If you’re a designer, drafter, architect, or engineer, you’ve probably used 2D or 3D CAD programs such as AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT software. These widely used software programs can help you draft construction documentation, explore design ideas, visualize concepts through photorealistic renderings, and simulate how a design performs in the real world.

Our best-selling CAD software

Our top CAD software for industrial and product design

Our top CAD software for architecture and construction