9th of March 2022, 02:00 - 02:45 p.m. (GMT)

In this webcast we're sharing some real-world projects that show how your team of experts can benefit from working with Autodesk and our joint university partnerships to solve tough problems while attracting the next generations of innovators and makers and building a bridge to educate your current engineering and manufacturing teams.

Introductions to Autodesk’s Enterprise and Education Programs

Example of R&D collaboration projects between industry, universities and Autodesk

What is Fusion 360 and how it is shaping the future of design and manufacturing

How to unlock the new possible, how can Autodesk help

See in our webinar how Autodesk solutions are empowering designers and engineers around the globe to create and manufacture innovative products.