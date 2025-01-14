Unidevelopment SA has been active in Poland’s real estate development market since 2008. It belongs to the UNIBEP Group, one of the largest construction enterprises in the country. The company develops residential projects in four cities: Warsaw, Poznań, Radom, and Tri-City (Gdańsk, Gdynia, Sopot). In line with its ESG strategy, Unidevelopment’s projects comply with the BREEAM certification requirements.

Digital transformation is a strategic concern for Unidevelopment SA, enabling businesses to develop in line with our ESG principles. The company can grow sustainably as we adopt innovative tools across multiple operational areas.