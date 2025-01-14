Autodesk Customer Success Story
Unidevelopment SA has been active in Poland’s real estate development market since 2008. It belongs to the UNIBEP Group, one of the largest construction enterprises in the country. The company develops residential projects in four cities: Warsaw, Poznań, Radom, and Tri-City (Gdańsk, Gdynia, Sopot). In line with its ESG strategy, Unidevelopment’s projects comply with the BREEAM certification requirements.
Digital transformation is a strategic concern for Unidevelopment SA, enabling businesses to develop in line with our ESG principles. The company can grow sustainably as we adopt innovative tools across multiple operational areas.
“As a mature real estate developer, we understand that sustainability is nowadays no longer optional but essential. An effective ESG strategy directly impacts how a company is perceived by its key stakeholders: clients, whose environmental awareness is growing, or financial institutions, which are critical to its continued development. For this reason, we build our residential projects in compliance with the BREEAM certification standards—it is a hallmark of ours in the Polish market and proof that we develop innovative and sustainable buildings. A vital aspect of this approach is that our projects meet actual customer needs, which we analyze on an ongoing basis, and blend in with the existing architecture and character of their locations,”
— Dariusz Huta, Director of Project Management at Unidevelopment SA.
Marywilska, Warsaw. Photo courtesy of Unidevelopment.
Real estate development is a complex process that involves numerous stakeholders, making seamless project information flow essential. At every stage—from planning, through design, and construction to operation and maintenance—the developer needs to ensure that selected partners have access to up-to-date documentation. Additionally, as Unidevelopment executes projects at multiple locations across the country, team management and centralized document access are critical for successful outcomes. At Unidevelopment projects are developed using BIM digital solutions, such as 3D models containing all project details, an approach that enables a host of benefits, including real-time project tracking.
Photo courtesy of Unidevelopment Architects: Grupa 5 Architekci.
Another challenge for Unidevelopment is achieving decarbonization goals to meet climate targets. One initiative in this area is eliminating paper documentation. Previously, we had to print, sign, and archive every single document. Our archives were stored in a warehouse, taking up ever-greater amounts of space and increasing maintenance costs, with the documents becoming increasingly difficult to manage. By digitalizing our operational processes, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint while enhancing efficiency and transparency. Transitioning to cloud platforms enables faster management and facilitates collaboration.
BIM technology provides us with a digital construction site that we can use right at the concept phase of a project. BIM 3D models contain huge amounts of data, including cost estimates, materials, spatial relationships, and many more. We can use these models to run simulations of project changes and identify potential issues early, avoiding costly mistakes later on. A major advantage is that all project participants have access to the spatial model, which saves time, materials, and effort- a tangible benefit for the entire process,” Dariusz Huta said.
“When selecting the platform to support our business objectives, we had particular requirements in mind. What we needed was a solution that would help us manage documents, communication, and teams at every stage of project preparation and execution. Also crucial were flexibility and the possibility of integrating it with other tools. After testing various cloud platforms on the market, we selected Autodesk Construction Cloud, and we finally implemented the software in 2021,”
—Dariusz Huta, Director of Project Management at Unidevelopment SA.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is a suite of cloud-based tools designed to manage construction projects using the BIM approach. It provides access to up-to-date project documents and data to all participants of the development process— including office design, general contractors, building site inspectors, and company employees—from any location, and also via mobile devices. Access rights are managed by Unidevelopment and granted on an individual, as-needed basis.
The company uses the Autodesk platform for purposes such as managing project documentation, reporting defects during acceptance of specific project stages, approving material specifications, and submitting project information requests. The platform is intuitive and accessible from anywhere. Unidevelopment’s Project Management employees use devices such as tablets to verify all construction data at every stage of a project remotely, in real-time.
“The cloud platform really shines at the final stages of a project, including acceptance. Our inspectors no longer need to carry paper documentation. Using a phone or a tablet, they can take photos of defects or any additional work that may be required, mark specific points in the documentation, and ask relevant project team members to take appropriate action. Once the issue is resolved, we update the documentation in the same way. This approach enables us to respond immediately and learn valuable lessons that benefit future projects,”
— Dariusz Huta, Director of Project Management at Unidevelopment SA.
Photo courtesy of Unidevelopment Architects: Ako Architekci.
Autodesk Construction Cloud meets our crucial expectations. We use the platform as the foundation on which the “life” of a project unfolds. It houses the central BIM model, where every single detail of a project is embedded. As anyone can look up project data on the spot, in real time, it enhances communication within project teams and helps eliminate errors.
After a project is completed, Customer Service has access to complete as-built documentation stored in a digital archive on the Autodesk platform, which optimizes the time and workload of the staff handling customer complaints. Autodesk Construction Cloud is a flexible platform that aligns processes and solutions with our needs, not the other way around.
“We highly value the intuitive user experience of Autodesk. Admittedly, before we launch a project, we have to train the team how to use the cloud platform and the essential processes, but it does not take much time or effort at all. The Unidevelopment team has quickly adapted to working in the cloud, and our younger engineers see it simply as their default tool,”
—Dariusz Huta, Director of Project Management at Unidevelopment SA.
Marywilska, Warsaw. Photo courtesy of Unidevelopment.
Unidevelopment currently uses Autodesk Construction Cloud on all its projects. BIM-based software enables us to assess the benefits of design changes, such as their impact on energy efficiency, as they are introduced. We can analyze multiple solutions and continuously verify the design,
which makes it easier for us to achieve our goal—creating buildings that are friendly to both residents and the environment. Optimized designs
enhance residents’ comfort while reducing operating costs. After project completion, building managers get five-year access to cloud-stored
documentation, ensuring project management continuity, and enabling efficient decision-making for repairs or renovations.
Thanks to Autodesk, Unidevelopment has nearly eliminated paper documentation. In line with the requirements, we now print only one copy of the design for a given project, instead of two or three copies, as we previously did. Digital archives make it unnecessary to maintain physical storage, providing immediate access to documents. Depending on permissions, users have access to relevant files, which can be verified in real-time and do not have to be sent by email, meaning that we have also reduced email communication. Our employees appreciate that the platform makes it easier for them to resolve complex technical issues and clarify details. Our team now works more efficiently, with a significant boost in productivity.