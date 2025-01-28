The success of the ORIZON™ project also relies on the use of advanced technological tools for design and data management. In partnership with ARKANCE, an Autodesk solutions integrator, MND took full advantage of software such as Autodesk Inventor (engineering) and Vault Pro (product data management), resulting in optimized design processes and reduced time to market.

"One of the greatest challenges was efficiently coordinating teams located at various sites, while ensuring seamless data management", explains Bastien Duprey, Head of ORIZON™ Design Office. "With Autodesk Vault Pro, we were able to centralize all the information in one environment, which allowed our teams to work simultaneously and much more efficiently."

With Autodesk Vault Pro, MND was able to complete the ORIZON™ range in just a year and a half, a project that would normally take between three and five years. "We cut development time by almost 50% thanks to Autodesk Vault Pro and Inventor. This would have been impossible without these tools", says Bastien Duprey.

Autodesk Inventor was also crucial for the design of the equipment, especially by enabling the use of reconstituted profiles and stamped parts, a technique borrowed from the automotive industry. "By adopting new manufacturing methods from the automotive sector, we were able to overcome technical barriers and design more robust and aesthetically attractive products", adds Bastien Duprey.