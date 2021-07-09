In a recent Harvard Business Review report, 74% of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms said tight partnerships with building product manufacturers will be extremely important to project success in coming years. Whilst 72% of construction companies say digital transformation is a key priority to drive much-needed changes to their processes.

As a building product manufacturer, how could you capitalise on these opportunities? The answer is a digital thread that connects all your data, creating a robust workflow for better decision-making and stronger relationships across your client ecosystem.

In this virtual knowledge exchange, we will explore the transformations in building design and construction impacting building product manufacturers and what actions you can take to turn these opportunities into business.