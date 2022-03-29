Intellicon used AutoCAD OEM, a development tool based on AutoCAD, for developing QuickSketch, a software solution that helps streamline Knoll dealers' sales cycle. Intellicon engineers applied AutoCAD OEM software's object-oriented ARX (AutoCAD Runtime Extension) engine and AutoLISP® application programming interfaces to design an easy-to-use Microsoft Visual Basic interface that enables Knoll dealers and sales associates to provide 3D product visualizations electronically.

Today, by clicking on a computer screen of icons, sales associates configure customers' workstations by selecting furniture and accessories from an electronic catalog that includes systems, seating, desks, files, and finishes. Associates easily print a 3D rendering for customers to view, and also give them an estimate on pricing. In addition, designers in Knoll dealerships can use these QuickSketch-generated 2D and 3D drawings as a basis for their detail designs.

"We're very pleased with the functionality of QuickSketch and its ease of use," remarks Gregg Converse, market planning director at Knoll. "Sales associates in Knoll dealerships now have a tool to allow their customers to visualize the exact office they desire in 2D or 3D with their selected finishes. When a change to an office layout or finish is desired by the customer, QuickSketch can make these changes instantly for viewing and validation. The product visualization serves as a great validation for the customer before making the purchase."

"Because Knoll dealers and designers use AutoCAD for detail drawings, they benefit from the true DWG compatibility in QuickSketch," comments Intellicon's Eng. "We've also been able to offer reduced price points for QuickSketch customers, enabling us to provide more units.

"The capabilities of AutoCAD OEM definitely help simplify the iterative processes of contract furniture design," says Eng. "By taking fewer steps to develop a design configuration, complexity is replaced with simplicity. As a result, sales associates and designers work on designs with greater speed and enhanced accuracy, and deliver orders to customers more quickly."