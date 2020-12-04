Tacton Design Automation enables design engineers and sales reps to quickly capture end-customer requirements and automatically create customized 3D models and 2D drawings from Autodesk® Inventor®.
Tacton Design Automation tools manage repetitive, routine design tasks so manufacturers can focus on developing and innovating their product lines. Sales teams gain maximum flexibility to configure products along with their customers and produce custom quotes in an instant, including drawings and visualizations. You also gain the advantage of automating CAD models for fabrication. With Tacton Design Automation, these steps can be reduced from months or weeks to hours or even minutes.
Tacton Design Automation highlights include:
- Fully embedded in the CAD environment
- Powerful, constraint-based configuration engine that can manage even the most challenging engineer-to-order and configure-to-order environments
- Works seamlessly with business systems like ERP, CRM and PLM from leading vendors
- Automatically proposes the optimal solution if conflicting or invalid options are selected
- Simple, user-friendly point-and-click interface
Benefits
- Save time on redundant tasks and spend more time on value-adding activities
- Get a 100% valid configuration – ready to be sent straight to production
- Reduce errors dramatically with intelligent conflict resolution capabilities
- Release key resources to spend more time on product innovation than on repetitive tasks