Tacton Design Automation enables design engineers and sales reps to quickly capture end-customer requirements and automatically create customized 3D models and 2D drawings from Autodesk® Inventor®.

Tacton Design Automation tools manage repetitive, routine design tasks so manufacturers can focus on developing and innovating their product lines. Sales teams gain maximum flexibility to configure products along with their customers and produce custom quotes in an instant, including drawings and visualizations. You also gain the advantage of automating CAD models for fabrication. With Tacton Design Automation, these steps can be reduced from months or weeks to hours or even minutes.

Tacton Design Automation highlights include:

  • Fully embedded in the CAD environment
  • Powerful, constraint-based configuration engine that can manage even the most challenging engineer-to-order and configure-to-order environments
  • Works seamlessly with business systems like ERP, CRM and PLM from leading vendors
  • Automatically proposes the optimal solution if conflicting or invalid options are selected
  • Simple, user-friendly point-and-click interface

Benefits

  • Save time on redundant tasks and spend more time on value-adding activities
  • Get a 100% valid configuration – ready to be sent straight to production
  • Reduce errors dramatically with intelligent conflict resolution capabilities
  • Release key resources to spend more time on product innovation than on repetitive tasks

App details

About Tacton Systems

Tacton’s manufacturing software solutions connect you with your customers and streamlines your operations. By enabling manufacturers to put the customer at the center of their digitalization, we enable better sales and engineering to get more efficient operations. We go beyond CPQ and DA - letting your customers build relationships with their clients, as well as products.

Manufacturing expertise

From working with the most advanced manufacturers in the world Tacton has accumulated over 20 years of unparalleled expertise. We see the opportunities of tomorrow, anticipating the challenges of Industry 4.0. Gartner has recognized Tacton CPQ a "Visionary" vendor for manufacturers

  • Industrial Equipment
  • Building Transportation Systems
  • Energy
  • Medtech and Medical Devices
  • Automotive & Heavy vehicles
  • Machinery

Many of the world’s leading global manufacturers are benefitting from Tacton solutions, including ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar Propulsion, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens and Yaskawa. Along with many strategic partners and resellers across the globe. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

Contact information

Tacton Systems
515 North State St. Floor 14,
Chicago IL 60654,
USA

Phone: +1 312 838 1365
Email: info@tacton.com
Web: www.tacton.com

