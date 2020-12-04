Tacton Design Automation Studio

Tacton has been connecting customers, products, and factories for smarter manufacturing since 1998. A global leader in advanced Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) solutions, Tacton offers a cloud based digitalization platform that makes it dramatically simpler to design, configure, and sell complex products. Unlike other CPQ solutions, Tacton's core technology originates from AI research and links up the entire operation — from sales to engineering and manufacturing, supporting integration with all major manufacturing software systems. Many of the world’s leading global manufacturers are benefitting from Tacton solutions, including ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar Propulsion, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional regional headquarters in Chicago, USA, and Karlsruhe, Germany. Along with many strategic partners and resellers across the globe. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

