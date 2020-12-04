Developer Network

CERTIFIED APPS

TACTON DESIGN AUTOMATION STUDIO

Tacton Design Automation Studio

Tacton Design Automation Studio enables design engineers and sales reps to quickly capture end-customer requirements and automatically create customized 3D models and 2D drawings from Autodesk® Inventor®.

Tacton Design Automation tools manage repetitive, routine design tasks so manufacturers can focus on developing and innovating their product lines. Sales teams gain maximum flexibility to configure products along with their customers and produce custom quotes in an instant, including drawings and visualizations. You also gain the advantage of automating CAD models for fabrication. With Tacton Design Automation, these steps can be reduced from months or weeks to hours or even minutes.

Tacton Design Automation highlights include:

  • Fully embedded in the CAD environment
  • Powerful, constraint-based configuration engine that can manage even the most challenging engineer-to-order and configure-to-order environments
  • Works seamlessly with business systems like ERP, CRM and PLM from leading vendors
  • Automatically proposes the optimal solution if conflicting or invalid options are selected
  • Simple, user-friendly point-and-click interface

Benefits

  • Save time on redundant tasks and spend more time on value-adding activities
  • Get a 100% valid configuration – ready to be sent straight to production
  • Reduce errors dramatically with intelligent conflict resolution capabilities
  • Release key resources to spend more time on product innovation than on repetitive tasks

App details

  • Integration

    Three windows present in the Inventor application as an add-in: Studio, where you set up your Tacton configuration model and map to the CAD model; Runtime for the user to run the configuration; Debugger, to validate the configuration model.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018, Autodesk® Inventor® 2017, Autodesk Inventor® 2016

  • Target industries

    Machining, Production Lines and Air and Fluid Processing

  • Languages

    English (default). Fully translatable into any language.

  • Countries

    Europe, North America, Asia

About Tacton Systems

Tacton has been connecting customers, products, and factories for smarter manufacturing since 1998. A global leader in advanced Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) solutions, Tacton offers a cloud based digitalization platform that makes it dramatically simpler to design, configure, and sell complex products. Unlike other CPQ solutions, Tacton's core technology originates from AI research and links up the entire operation — from sales to engineering and manufacturing, supporting integration with all major manufacturing software systems. Many of the world’s leading global manufacturers are benefitting from Tacton solutions, including ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar Propulsion, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional regional headquarters in Chicago, USA, and Karlsruhe, Germany. Along with many strategic partners and resellers across the globe. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

Contact information

Tacton Systems
Blekholmstorget 30
111 64 Stockholm
Sweden

Phone: +46 8 690 07 50
Email: info@tacton.com
Web: www.tacton.com

Resources

ACCESS AUTODESK SOFTWARE FOR FREE

Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN at the Standard or Professional membership level too.

Trial versions

AUTODESK CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Forge Developer Portal. Get easy access to Forge APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.

Autodesk Forge

Follow on: