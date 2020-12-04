Developer Network

StampingToolsSystem (STS) is focused on enabling Autodesk® Inventor® software to speed up the tool design process. It includes key functions like unfold, strip layout, punch design and utilities. Ease of use and fast 3D modeling in STS allow tool designers to create their 3D parts swiftly. The short learning curve of STS minimizes the hurdle to migrate from 2D to 3D tool design. Tooling companies may use STS to speed up their quotation preparation to win more business with less guesswork.

Benefits

  • Enable tooling engineers to complete 3D tool design
  • Minimize tool design errors
  • Facilitate 3D downstream operations like 3D CAM, CAE, etc.

App details

  • Integration

    Able to open the Autodesk native data file
    with full associativity. Fully functional
    within Inventor window.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2021,
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2020,
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019,
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2018

  • Target industries

    Electronics, Automotive, Machinery

  • Languages

    English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional
    Chinese. Japanese and German coming
    soon.

  • Countries

    Worldwide

About 3D QuickTools

3D QuickTools Ltd. was established by a group of experienced tooling specialists and CAD/CAM programmers in 2002. Our mission is to enable tooling engineers to use the power of 3D design. Over 850 customers are using our solutions every day – StampingToolsSystem is our newly added solution to help Inventor users solve their daily tool design problems.

Contact information

3D Quicktools Ltd.
319 C, Blk. 1, Wang Cheong Factory Estate No. 781
Lai Chi Kok Road
Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon
Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2788 2832
Contact: Christian Burdorf
Email: info@3dquicktools.com
Web: www.stampingtoolssystem.com

