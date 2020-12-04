Reverse Engineering.com(TM) for Inventor software is an add-in that supports all 3D scanners to create usable 3D models from scan data, not just solids or surfaces, directly into Inventor.
This reverse engineering product expands the capabilities of Inventor software or hardware solutions with a powerful and ﬂexible digitizing front end, scanning plug-in and 3D MESH reverse engineering technology for Inventor.
ReverseEngineering.com enables designers and engineers to perform Inventor feature based reverse engineering. The add-in supports point clouds to produce incredibly detailed feature based three-dimensional images of complex environments and geometries in only a few minutes for manufacturing and analysis.
At the forefront of hardware integration with the Faro Focus 3D, Faro Edge, Faro Laser Tracker, White Light and Blue Light Scanners, Nikon®, ROMER Absolute, Leica Absolute Tracker AT401, 3D Creator, Baces 3D and MicroScribe, ReverseEngineering.com utilizes the powerful feature set within its internal engine: Integrated Point Processor (HIPP).
Benefits
Add-in toolbar window presence inside Inventor
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018, Autodesk® Inventor® 2017, Autodesk® Inventor® 2016
Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Industrial
Measurement, Machinery, Aerospace,
Automotive
English
Worldwide
The company develops and markets software that easily translates raw digitized point cloud data from 3D scanners as MESH and native CAD/CAM entities, eliminating translations issues applicable to reverse engineering applications. It works with every 3D scanner, and makes native, feature-based models for every major CAD application. ReverseEngineering.com oﬀers sophisticated software add-in products for portable CMMs and manufacturing, design and engineering customers.
ReverseEngineering.com
7825 Fay Ave Suite 200
La Jolla, CA 92038
USA
Phone: +1 858-488-5231
Email: support@reverseengineering.com
Web: www.ReverseEngineering.com
Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN at the Standard or Professional membership level too.
All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Forge Developer Portal. Get easy access to Forge APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.