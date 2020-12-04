Developer Network

Reverse Engineering.com(TM) for Autodesk® Inventor®

Reverse Engineering.com(TM) for Inventor software is an add-in that supports all 3D scanners to create usable 3D models from scan data, not just solids or surfaces, directly into Inventor.

This reverse engineering product expands the capabilities of Inventor software or hardware solutions with a powerful and ﬂexible digitizing front end, scanning plug-in and 3D MESH reverse engineering technology for Inventor.

ReverseEngineering.com enables designers and engineers to perform Inventor feature based reverse engineering. The add-in supports point clouds to produce incredibly detailed feature based three-dimensional images of complex environments and geometries in only a few minutes for manufacturing and analysis.

At the forefront of hardware integration with the Faro Focus 3D, Faro Edge, Faro Laser Tracker, White Light and Blue Light Scanners, Nikon®, ROMER Absolute, Leica Absolute Tracker AT401, 3D Creator, Baces 3D and MicroScribe, ReverseEngineering.com utilizes the powerful feature set within its internal engine: Integrated Point Processor (HIPP).

Benefits

  • 3D Scan point clouds and measure direct in Inventor
  • Get from raw 3D scans to real CAD models
  • Hard probe physical model features direct into feature tree for digitized intelligent parametric models

App details

  • Integration

    Add-in toolbar window presence inside Inventor

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019, Autodesk® Inventor® 2018, Autodesk® Inventor® 2017, Autodesk® Inventor® 2016

  • Target industries

    Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Industrial
    Measurement, Machinery, Aerospace,
    Automotive

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    Worldwide

About ReverseEngineering.com

The company develops and markets software that easily translates raw digitized point cloud data from 3D scanners as MESH and native CAD/CAM entities, eliminating translations issues applicable to reverse engineering applications. It works with every 3D scanner, and makes native, feature-based models for every major CAD application. ReverseEngineering.com oﬀers sophisticated software add-in products for portable CMMs and manufacturing, design and engineering customers.

Contact information

ReverseEngineering.com
7825 Fay Ave Suite 200
La Jolla, CA 92038
USA

Phone: +1 858-488-5231
Email: support@reverseengineering.com
Web: www.ReverseEngineering.com

