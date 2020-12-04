Reverse Engineering.com(TM) for Inventor software is an add-in that supports all 3D scanners to create usable 3D models from scan data, not just solids or surfaces, directly into Inventor.

This reverse engineering product expands the capabilities of Inventor software or hardware solutions with a powerful and ﬂexible digitizing front end, scanning plug-in and 3D MESH reverse engineering technology for Inventor.

ReverseEngineering.com enables designers and engineers to perform Inventor feature based reverse engineering. The add-in supports point clouds to produce incredibly detailed feature based three-dimensional images of complex environments and geometries in only a few minutes for manufacturing and analysis.

At the forefront of hardware integration with the Faro Focus 3D, Faro Edge, Faro Laser Tracker, White Light and Blue Light Scanners, Nikon®, ROMER Absolute, Leica Absolute Tracker AT401, 3D Creator, Baces 3D and MicroScribe, ReverseEngineering.com utilizes the powerful feature set within its internal engine: Integrated Point Processor (HIPP).

Benefits