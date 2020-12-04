Developer Network

Manifold Designer is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® software. Manifold Designer is composed by a collection of routines to model hydraulic blocks ranging from easy to very complex blocks.

The product includes some special routines to dynamically/automatically analyze and color channels and check the blocks for a minimum distance between channels and holes.

The Assembly is automatically created and a preview of the assembly is available from inside part environment to quickly check the final result without having to deal with different files.

2D documentation is automatically created by Manifold Designer. A complete database is delivered with the product.

Benefits

  • Very fast design of Manifold blocks
  • Very short training to start design Manifold Block
  • Only Inventor native objects are created by the application

App details

  • Integration

    Window presence inside the Autodesk product

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Inventor 2017, Autodesk Inventor 2016, Autodesk Inventor 2015

  • Target industries

    Mechanical Industry

  • Languages

    English, Italian, German, and Chinese

  • Countries

    Worldwide.

About Progetti Srl

Progetti Srl are specialists in technical software development.

Progetti Srl provides a full-featured tool to design Hydraulic Blocks that is easy to use, simple to customize and robust enough to design from simple to complex blocks.

Contact information

Progetti Srl
Via Tito Speri
2 – 25069 Villa Carcina
Brescia
Italy

Phone: +39 030 8901249
Email: f.marra@manifold-designer.com
Web: www.manifold-designer.com

