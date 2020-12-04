Manifold Designer is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® software. Manifold Designer is composed by a collection of routines to model hydraulic blocks ranging from easy to very complex blocks.

The product includes some special routines to dynamically/automatically analyze and color channels and check the blocks for a minimum distance between channels and holes.

The Assembly is automatically created and a preview of the assembly is available from inside part environment to quickly check the final result without having to deal with different files.

2D documentation is automatically created by Manifold Designer. A complete database is delivered with the product.

Benefits