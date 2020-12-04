Developer Network

CERTIFIED APPS

I-BOM

i-BOM

i-BOM is a web-based application designed to seamlessly integrate and synchronize Computer Aided Design (CAD) Bill of Materials data with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. The letter “i” and “BOM” in i-BOM stands for Integrated and Bill of Manufacturing respectively.

i-BOM simplifies and shorten product development and manufacturing time by providing real-time CAD and ERP BOM information exchange. CAD drawings can be quickly converted into manufacturing bill of materials, while changes to drawing properties or ERP bill of materials can be easily highlighted and synchronized both ways.

BENEFITS

Cycle time reduction
CAD drawings in most cases are done by design engineers whilst Bill of Manufacturing are maintained by manufacturing engineers / planners.

i-BOM reduces the time for information between these departments. This savings is significant where design changes is frequent. Thus, the cycle time from design to manufacture becomes faster.

Double-entries are eliminated when both CAD and ERP are integrated. This saves plenty of time in the product lifecycle when new manufacturing BOM is to be created and revised. Purchases will be able to purchase immediately once the new/updated BOM is reflected in the ERP system.

Reduce data entry errors
When CAD and ERP BOMs are not integrated electronically, there will be manual processes to re-enter BOM data such as item code, quantity per into the ERP system. As with all manual processes, they are prone to errors and some can be very costly. For example, if the wrong item code is entered, purchasers end up buying the wrong items or if the quantity per is wrong, they also end up over/under purchase. Using i-BOM, manual re-keying in of data into the ERP is eliminated thus eliminating mistakes due to typo errors.

Centralized management
If re-keyed in manually into the ERP system, manufacturers would have to dedicate headcount just for this non-value added task that could be easily eliminated from the value-chain. Users now do not need to re-enter BOM and can manage changes from a single platform instead of constantly requiring to communicate with design and production departments.

App details

  • Integration

    A window presence inside Inventor

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Inventor 2018, Autodesk Inventor 2017, Autodesk Inventor 2016, Autodesk Inventor 2015, Autodesk Inventor 2014

  • Target industries

    Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Furniture, Transportation Vehicles, Manufacturing

  • Languages

    English, Chinese

  • Countries

    Worldwide.

  • Additional information

    View the app video
    Phitomas website

About Phitomas

Phitomas’ competencies lie in its ability to provide companies next generation approach to design, engineering and manufacturing, supported by next generation software technology. Our strong advisory and support team provide business solutions and consulting services in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, Product Development, IoT, Analytics, and Enterprise Performance Management.

Contact information

Phitomas Sdn. Bhd.
Suite 301, Block A, Level 3
Pusat Dagangan Phileo Damansara 1
No. 9, Jalan 16/11
46350 Petaling Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan
Malaysia

Phone: +60 (3)7958 3353
Email: enquiry@phitomas.com
Web: www.phitomas.com

Resources

ACCESS AUTODESK SOFTWARE FOR FREE

Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN at the Standard or Professional membership level too.

Trial versions

AUTODESK CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Forge Developer Portal. Get easy access to Forge APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.

Autodesk Forge

Follow on: