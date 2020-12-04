Developer Network

GIBBSCAM

GibbsCAM

GibbsCAM® is a cutting-edge CAM system for easily and efficiently programming CNC machine tools. GibbsCAM has the power, creativity, and flexibility to let you make parts the way you want and need, while focusing on safety and effectiveness. With its shop-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, you’ll maximize productivity. Whether CNC programmer, machinist or manufacturing engineer, the user will find familiar terminology. Icons will make sense. Processes will be logical. With GibbsCAM, CNC programming, especially for the high end machinery, is flexible, fast, reliable, efficient, and productive.

Benefits

  • Directly reads Autodesk® Inventor® part and assembly files
  • Directly transfers the files from Inventor to GibbsCAM for machining
  • Updates machining processes automatically when an Inventor model is revised

App details

  • Integration

    GibbsCAMopens IPT and IAM files, preserves attributes to simplify machining part models directly, and automatically updates machining processes when Inventor updates the model, for efficient and reliable CNC programming.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2021, Autodesk® Inventor® 2020, Autodesk® Inventor® 2019

  • Target industries

    Aerospace, Auto & Transportation, Energy & Oil, Medical

  • Languages

    English, Czech, German, Chinese (Taiwan & PRC), Spanish (Mexico & Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Dutch, Japanese, Korean, Italian, French, Finnish.

  • Countries

    North America, South America, Europe, and Asia

  • Additional information

About Cambrio

We help our customers expand their potential by providing smart software solutions that drive the future of manufacturing.

Contact information

GibbsCAM
2545 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 210
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

Phone: +1 805-523-0004
Email: support@gibbscam.com
Web: www.gibbscam.com

Resources

