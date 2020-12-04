Developer Network

Edgecam

Edgecam, a market leading Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) system for NC part programming, offers a complete solution for milling, turning and mill/turn programming with unparalleled ease of use and sophisticated toolpath generation. Edgecam dramatically simplifies programming for all machining applications from production milling and tool making to mill/turn multi-task machining. With a range of 2 through 5-Axis milling cycles and full turning capability, it combines seamlessly with CAD integration and sophisticated automation tools.

Edgecam Solid Machinist is a powerful and seamlessly integrated CAM system for generating machining strategies and NC code for Autodesk® Inventor® models. CAD files are loaded directly into Edgecam without data-stripping translation. Making the move to solids is safe and easy as Edgecam Solid Machinist effortlessly machines solids as well as wireframe and surface models, allowing you to move to solids at your own pace while protecting your existing investment.

BENEFITS

  • Loading the native Inventor data file
  • Full associativity
  • Automatically updating the Edgecam features (pockets, holes, bosses, threads) when loading the updated design model

App details

  • Integration

    The Edgecam add-in in Inventor transfers the active part/assembly into Edgecam which is able to open the Autodesk native data file with full associativity.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Inventor 2018, Autodesk Inventor 2017, Autodesk Inventor 2016, Autodesk Inventor 2015

  • Target industries

    Production Engineering, Automotive, Aeronautical

  • Languages

    English, Chinese, Czech, Dutch, French, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Taiwanese

  • Countries

    UK, US, Brazil, Argentina, Holland, France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Turkey, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan

  • Additional information

    Watch the app video

About Vero Software

Vero Software is a company that creates and distributes CAD / CAM / CAE software for aiding the design and manufacturing process. These widespread product types are in turn to be found in a multitude of manufacturing industry sectors such as automotive, electronic, medical, white goods and aerospace.

Contact information

Vero Software Limited
1370 Montpellier Court
Gloucester Business Park
Gloucester GL3 4AH
United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0) 1242 542040
Email: info@verosoftware.co.uk
Web: www.edgecam.com

