Edgecam, a market leading Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) system for NC part programming, offers a complete solution for milling, turning and mill/turn programming with unparalleled ease of use and sophisticated toolpath generation. Edgecam dramatically simplifies programming for all machining applications from production milling and tool making to mill/turn multi-task machining. With a range of 2 through 5-Axis milling cycles and full turning capability, it combines seamlessly with CAD integration and sophisticated automation tools.

Edgecam Solid Machinist is a powerful and seamlessly integrated CAM system for generating machining strategies and NC code for Autodesk® Inventor® models. CAD files are loaded directly into Edgecam without data-stripping translation. Making the move to solids is safe and easy as Edgecam Solid Machinist effortlessly machines solids as well as wireframe and surface models, allowing you to move to solids at your own pace while protecting your existing investment.

BENEFITS