Developer Network

CERTIFIED APPS

COPRA METALBENDER TD-I

COPRA MetalBender TD-i

COPRA® MetalBender TD-i provides additional functionality to maximize efficient sheet metal design in Autodesk® Inventor® software. All COPRA® MetalBender commands are integrated in the native Inventor “SheetMetal” environment and easy to use. For Parametric Transitions, basic contours like circle, rectangle and filleted rectangle are available and can be combined with the required dimensions. Depending on the defined cut positions, different parts can be obtained all automatically positioned in an assembly. Individual flat patterns can be created for each single part, and with the help of ToPs-Interface, the information on the flat pattern can be exported to the special ToPs format.

Necessary modifications of the full parametrical model can quickly and easily be achieved by changing the dimensions of the defining parameters in a dialogue box. The assembly with all associated parts will be automatically updated to the new dimensions. The additional TD-i library consists of standard parts as used in HVAC applications. For heating, air-conditioning and ventilation application, where it is often necessary to design 3D parts consisting of two different contours, a special sheet metal lofting command is available.

BENEFITS

  • Sheet metal lofting
  • Transitions
  • Sheet metal part library

App details

  • Integration

    Window presence inside the Autodesk product

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Inventor 2018, Autodesk Inventor 2017, Autodesk Inventor 2016, Autodesk Inventor 2015

  • Target industries

    Automobile, Construction, Aviation, Storage

  • Languages

    English, German

  • Countries

    Worldwide

About data M Sheet Metal Solutions GmbH

data M Sheet Metal Solutions GmbH is a private owned limited and independent software company specializing in the field of sheet metal processing.

Contact information

data M Sheet Metal Solutions GmbH
Am Marschallfeld 17
83626 Valley / Oberlaindern
Germany

Phone: +49 (0)8024 6400
Email: datam@datam.de
Web: www.datam.de

Resources

ACCESS AUTODESK SOFTWARE FOR FREE

Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN.

TRIAL VERSIONS

AUTODESK CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Platform Services (formerly Forge) Developer Portal. Get easy access to APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.

Autodesk Platform Services

Follow on: