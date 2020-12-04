COPRA® MetalBender TD-i provides additional functionality to maximize efficient sheet metal design in Autodesk® Inventor® software. All COPRA® MetalBender commands are integrated in the native Inventor “SheetMetal” environment and easy to use. For Parametric Transitions, basic contours like circle, rectangle and filleted rectangle are available and can be combined with the required dimensions. Depending on the defined cut positions, different parts can be obtained all automatically positioned in an assembly. Individual flat patterns can be created for each single part, and with the help of ToPs-Interface, the information on the flat pattern can be exported to the special ToPs format.

Necessary modifications of the full parametrical model can quickly and easily be achieved by changing the dimensions of the defining parameters in a dialogue box. The assembly with all associated parts will be automatically updated to the new dimensions. The additional TD-i library consists of standard parts as used in HVAC applications. For heating, air-conditioning and ventilation application, where it is often necessary to design 3D parts consisting of two different contours, a special sheet metal lofting command is available.

BENEFITS