COPRA METALBENDER ANALYSER-I

COPRA MetalBender Analyser-i

COPRA® MetalBender Analyser-i helps you perform precise flat-pattern calculations with a single button click. The Analyser-i is the logical enhancement of the flat-pattern calculator included in Autodesk® Inventor® software.

Newly created, imported rounded, sharp-edged or combined parts can be easily unfolded. The flat pattern calculation inside the Inventor workflow provides an associative flat pattern. Extended calculation methods, like DIN, machine data and neutral line as well as automatic corner and bending zone relief cuts are also available. Flat patterns can be easily exported via the interfaces to DXF, Cybelec and ToPs. Tools for optimizing laser cutting and calculating tube laser cutting are also included.

BENEFITS

  • Flat pattern unfolding
  • Calculation of sharp-edged 3D solids
  • Calculation of sheet metal parts imported into Inventor

App details

  • Integration

    Window presence inside the Autodesk product

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk Inventor 2018, Autodesk Inventor 2017, Autodesk Inventor 2016, Autodesk Inventor 2015

  • Target industries

    Automobile, Construction, Aviation, Storage

  • Languages

    English, German

  • Countries

    Worldwide

  • Additional information

    COPRA MetalBender website

About data M Sheet Metal Solutions GmbH

data M Sheet Metal Solutions GmbH is a private owned limited and independent software company specializing in the field of sheet metal processing.

Contact information

data M Sheet Metal Solutions GmbH
Am Marschallfeld 17
83626 Valley / Oberlaindern
Germany

Phone: +49 (0)8024 6400
Email: datam@datam.de
Web: www.datam.de

