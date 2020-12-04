COPRA® MetalBender Analyser-i helps you perform precise flat-pattern calculations with a single button click. The Analyser-i is the logical enhancement of the flat-pattern calculator included in Autodesk® Inventor® software.

Newly created, imported rounded, sharp-edged or combined parts can be easily unfolded. The flat pattern calculation inside the Inventor workflow provides an associative flat pattern. Extended calculation methods, like DIN, machine data and neutral line as well as automatic corner and bending zone relief cuts are also available. Flat patterns can be easily exported via the interfaces to DXF, Cybelec and ToPs. Tools for optimizing laser cutting and calculating tube laser cutting are also included.

BENEFITS