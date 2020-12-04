CAD-to-AR for Autodesk® Inventor® is a technology demonstration for Inventor of viewing Inventor 3D models in augmented reality (AR) using the Unity® game engine and the EasyAR™ augmented reality engine.
The main features of CAD-to-AR for Inventor enable the user to:
- Integrate it into the Inventor UI.
- Position a model with a QR code.
- Select and track a submodel.
- View Inventor 3D models in AR.
- Take screenshots of the AR scene.
- Change model opacity in AR.
- Resize, rotate, and move the model, as well as undo and redo model manipulations in AR.
BENEFITS
- Viewing Inventor models via AR
- Simple resize, rotate and move operations with the model in the AR scene
- Position a model anywhere with a QR code.