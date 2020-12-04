Developer Network

CAD-to-AR

CAD-to-AR for Autodesk® Inventor® is a technology demonstration for Inventor of viewing Inventor 3D models in augmented reality (AR) using the Unity® game engine and the EasyAR™ augmented reality engine.

The main features of CAD-to-AR for Inventor enable the user to:

  • Integrate it into the Inventor UI.
  • Position a model with a QR code.
  • Select and track a submodel.
  • View Inventor 3D models in AR.
  • Take screenshots of the AR scene.
  • Change model opacity in AR.
  • Resize, rotate, and move the model, as well as undo and redo model manipulations in AR.

BENEFITS

  • Viewing Inventor models via AR
  • Simple resize, rotate and move operations with the model in the AR scene
  • Position a model anywhere with a QR code.

App details

  • Integration

    Ribbon panel presence inside Autodesk® Inventor® 2021

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2021

  • Target industries

    Industrial Machinery, Auto & Transportation, Commercial Design, AEC

  • Languages

    English

  • Countries

    No restrictions

  • Additional information

    Watch the app video
    Autodesk App Store

About AMC Bridge

AMC Bridge is a vendor of choice for software development services in the areas of computer-aided design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Since 1999, we have been delivering solutions for CAD, CAE, CAM, PDM, BIM, and PLM applications.

Contact information

303 Wyman Street, Suite 300
Waltham, MA 02451,
USA

Phone: +1 866-575-4791
Email: contact@amcbridge.com
Web: https://www.amcbridge.com

