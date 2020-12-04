CAD-to-AR for Autodesk® Inventor® is a technology demonstration for Inventor of viewing Inventor 3D models in augmented reality (AR) using the Unity® game engine and the EasyAR™ augmented reality engine.

The main features of CAD-to-AR for Inventor enable the user to:

Integrate it into the Inventor UI.

Position a model with a QR code.

Select and track a submodel.

View Inventor 3D models in AR.

Take screenshots of the AR scene.

Change model opacity in AR.

Resize, rotate, and move the model, as well as undo and redo model manipulations in AR.

BENEFITS