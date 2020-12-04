Agni Link CAD ERP Integration

Agni Link automates the transfer of Bills of Materials using an add-in to Autodesk® CAD/PDM/PLM applications.

It brings data from both information silos into one common data object. The integration process is highly automated. For example, discrepancies found between engineering and manufacturing systems are resolved automatically, based on business rules that are easily redefined. Easy, error-free, accurate and reliable. The Elmo way. And you can change the mappings and their behavior easily, all by yourself… without any programming.

THAT is the leading edge in the world of CAD ERP data integration.

Agni Link, the brainchild of Elmo Solutions’s R+D team, is the result of nearly 40 years of experience in the CAD, PDM and PLM domains. It has been designed by engineers, for engineers, with an obsession for perfection.

Our experts chose the most important feature that is often left out in the industry: the customer’s freedom of choice.

What to discuss with an integration wizard? Click to contact one

BENEFITS