AGNI LINK CAD ERP INTEGRATION

Agni Link CAD ERP Integration

Agni Link automates the transfer of Bills of Materials using an add-in to Autodesk® CAD/PDM/PLM applications.

It brings data from both information silos into one common data object. The integration process is highly automated. For example, discrepancies found between engineering and manufacturing systems are resolved automatically, based on business rules that are easily redefined. Easy, error-free, accurate and reliable. The Elmo way. And you can change the mappings and their behavior easily, all by yourself… without any programming.

THAT is the leading edge in the world of CAD ERP data integration.

Agni Link, the brainchild of Elmo Solutions’s R+D team, is the result of nearly 40 years of experience in the CAD, PDM and PLM domains. It has been designed by engineers, for engineers, with an obsession for perfection.

Our experts chose the most important feature that is often left out in the industry: the customer’s freedom of choice.

BENEFITS

  • Reduce Engineering Cycle by up to 25%
  • Increased BoM accuracy reduces scrap and rework
  • Fully customer-customizable, without any programming
  • Rapid ROI – typically 3-6 months
  • Easy to use – end-user training is typically less than 60 minutes
  • Automatic eror detection and correction
  • Fully customizable, without any programming
  • Fixed-fee implementations… no surprises!
  • Can be implemented in 30 days
  • Multilingual

App details

  • Integration

    Agni Link is an add-in to Autodesk CAD/PDM/PLM applications such as
    - Inventor
    - Vault Professional
    Its purpose is to establish a common data object that provides a real-time, bidirectional, interactive exchange of data between engineering and manufacturing applications

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
    Autodesk® Inventor® 2022

  • Target industries

    - Equipment and Machinery
    - Automotive
    - Any ETO-oriented manufacturing business

  • Languages

    - English
    - French
    - Other localizations available upon request

  • Countries

    - North America
    - Europe
    - Australia
    - Asia/Pacific

About Elmo Solutions Inc.

Established in 1979, Elmo Solutions is a world class leader in CAD/PDM/PLM - ERP data integration, with users in over 50 countries. Elmo Solutions is an Autodesk Authorized Developer, and is a first tier partner of Microsoft, SAP, IFS, Oracle and many more.

Contact information

Elmo Solutions Inc.
1990, rue Cyrille-Duquet, Suite 205, Quebec
(Quebec) G1N 4K8 CANADA

Phone: +1-418-623-7755
Email: info@elmosolutions.com
Web: www.elmosolutions.com

