From your workgroup to your enterprise, Adept Product Data Management (PDM) for Autodesk® Inventor® software manages your information throughout its lifecycle.

Adept PDM software provides companies of all sizes an affordable way to find, manage and share their Inventor design data while simplifying collaboration, improving engineering change processes, and transforming business processes.

Adept securely stores and manages design and business critical data in a centralized repository, giving globally dispersed design and manufacturing teams better revision control, design re-use, and a competitive edge in a global economy.

Adept’s key capabilities include:

Support for multi-CAD environments

Full text and structured searching

File reference management for Inventor

Revision management and version control

Document vaulting for security and control without encrypting or scrambling folder and file naming structures

Built in visualization capabilities to view, markup, and compare Inventor and many other formats

Transmittal and workflow automation

Vault replication with binary differencing

Microsoft Office/SharePoint integration

Enterprise business system integration

Batch publishing and printing to PDF and TIF formats

Web client and iPad support

Used by over 40,000 design and engineering professionals, Adept manages the assets and intellectual property of the world's most competitive companies.

BENEFITS