Developer Network

CERTIFIED APPS

ADEPT PDM

Adept Product Data Management

From your workgroup to your enterprise, Adept Product Data Management (PDM) for Autodesk® Inventor® software manages your information throughout its lifecycle.

Adept PDM software provides companies of all sizes an affordable way to find, manage and share their Inventor design data while simplifying collaboration, improving engineering change processes, and transforming business processes.

Adept securely stores and manages design and business critical data in a centralized repository, giving globally dispersed design and manufacturing teams better revision control, design re-use, and a competitive edge in a global economy.

Adept’s key capabilities include:

  • Support for multi-CAD environments
  • Full text and structured searching
  • File reference management for Inventor
  • Revision management and version control
  • Document vaulting for security and control without encrypting or scrambling folder and file naming structures
  • Built in visualization capabilities to view, markup, and compare Inventor and many other formats
  • Transmittal and workflow automation
  • Vault replication with binary differencing
  • Microsoft Office/SharePoint integration
  • Enterprise business system integration
  • Batch publishing and printing to PDF and TIF formats
  • Web client and iPad support

Used by over 40,000 design and engineering professionals, Adept manages the assets and intellectual property of the world's most competitive companies.

BENEFITS

  • Faster project delivery with easy access to relevant data for better decision making
  • More efficient engineering processes and operations
  • Improved project quality with reduced costs and reduced risk

App details

  • Integration

    Adept has a window presence inside of Inventor.

  • Compatibility

    Autodesk® Inventor® 2016-2021, AutoCAD 2016-2021, AutoCAD Electrical 2016-2021, AutoCAD Mechanical 2016-2021, Navisworks 2016-2021

  • Target industries

    Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Utilities, Energy, Facilities Campuses

  • Languages

    English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Portuguese

  • Countries

    Global

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is the developer of Adept engineering data and document management solutions. Adept simplifies the way you find, manage, share and control engineering and business documents across your enterprise, making it more efficient, organized, and connected in days – not months or years. With Synergis Software, you’ll experience an unmatched partnership from upfront planning through implementation and ongoing support.

Contact information

Synergis Software
18 South Fifth Street
Quakertown, PA 18951
USA

Phone: 215-302-3000/800-836-5440
Email: adept@synergissoftware.com
Web: www.synergissoftware.com

Resources

ACCESS AUTODESK SOFTWARE FOR FREE

Trial versions are available for most Autodesk products. Download your free 30-days trial version today. You can obtain Autodesk desktop software for development use on an on-going basis by joining ADN at the Standard or Professional membership level too.

Trial versions

AUTODESK CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

All the information and resources needed to use Autodesk cloud-based software and components in your own web and mobile applications can be found on the Autodesk Forge Developer Portal. Get easy access to Forge APIs and documentation, tutorials, GitHub samples, support and more.

Autodesk Forge

Follow on: