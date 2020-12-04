From your workgroup to your enterprise, Adept Product Data Management (PDM) for Autodesk® Inventor® software manages your information throughout its lifecycle.
Adept PDM software provides companies of all sizes an affordable way to find, manage and share their Inventor design data while simplifying collaboration, improving engineering change processes, and transforming business processes.
Adept securely stores and manages design and business critical data in a centralized repository, giving globally dispersed design and manufacturing teams better revision control, design re-use, and a competitive edge in a global economy.
Adept’s key capabilities include:
- Support for multi-CAD environments
- Full text and structured searching
- File reference management for Inventor
- Revision management and version control
- Document vaulting for security and control without encrypting or scrambling folder and file naming structures
- Built in visualization capabilities to view, markup, and compare Inventor and many other formats
- Transmittal and workflow automation
- Vault replication with binary differencing
- Microsoft Office/SharePoint integration
- Enterprise business system integration
- Batch publishing and printing to PDF and TIF formats
- Web client and iPad support
Used by over 40,000 design and engineering professionals, Adept manages the assets and intellectual property of the world's most competitive companies.
BENEFITS
- Faster project delivery with easy access to relevant data for better decision making
- More efficient engineering processes and operations
- Improved project quality with reduced costs and reduced risk