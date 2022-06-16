Promotion Terms and Conditions:

To qualify for this promotion, you must be at least 18 years old, have attended the eligible Autodesk event, and live in the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec). Giveaway is limited to one per person while supplies last. Participant may be required to submit proof of attendance or personal information. Autodesk reserves the right to suspend, modify, or terminate the promotion at any time for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, including without limitation in the event of fraud, abuse, tampering, of technical, administrative, financial, or other difficulties.

Gift cards are issued electronically only. The gift card issuer is neither a sponsor of, nor otherwise affiliated with Autodesk or this promotion. Gift cards are subject to use restrictions, expiration dates, or other terms and conditions imposed by the issuer. The gift card is void where prohibited, subject to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

THE GIVEAWAY WILL BE GIVEN AWAY BY AUTODESK "AS IS" AND WITHOUT ANY MANUFACTURER OR OTHER WARRANTIES. AUTODESK DOES NOT MAKE AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTY, WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, OR STATUTORY REGARDING ANY GIVEAWAY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. You release and hold harmless AUTODESK, giveaway manufacturers, and any other entities involved in the promotion or administration of the promotion from any and all responsibility, liability, damages, losses, costs, or expenses of any kind arising or relating to the promotion, your participation in the promotion, or the use or misuse of the giveaway.