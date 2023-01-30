Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Roland Zelles is responsible for Autodesk’s Go-To-Market sales segments, including named accounts, mid-market, inside sales, channel, license compliance, and digital business across all industries. Roland is recognized for his commitment to the growth and development of his teams, and for empowering diverse talent. His strong sales leadership and execution of business strategies drive high employee engagement and predictable revenue streams.

Roland’s ability to seize on opportunities to create and influence the future has resulted in impressive growth in all his previous roles at Autodesk. Prior to his current position, Roland led Global Territory Sales through a transformational four-year period of globalizing all key Go-To-Market sales segments and thriving positive customer outcomes. By embracing a growth mindset and shared sense of purpose, Roland and his teams added millions of new subscribers to our customer base.

Roland’s success in sales is built on a solid foundation of experience in diverse roles at Autodesk over the last 25 years, including Vice President of Global Sales Operations, VP Industry Sales and Regional Director positions. Roland began his professional career as an assistant at the University of Munich and has held leadership positions at Intergraph.

Roland earned his Engineering Degree from the University of Munich, gained his PhD. in Management and completed his Post-Graduate Diploma at Oxford University in Global Business. He is a passionate student and teacher, known for his “Never stop learning” mantra. He continues to lecture Entrepreneurship at the University in Munich.