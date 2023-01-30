Chief Information Officer

As chief information officer, Prakash Kota drives a multi-faceted enterprise strategy that enables Autodesk to grow and scale its business, and seamlessly deliver world-class technology experiences.

Prakash leads the Enterprise Systems and Experience team, which manages critical technology supporting the company’s global enterprise systems, customer operations, business platforms engineering, and infrastructure, including data and security operations, and workforce collaboration and productivity services. Prakash and the team deliver innovative solutions that allow people to focus on higher-value work and accelerate business results.

Prakash was named a Bay Area CIO “Global” Orbie award winner, a Forbes innovative technology leader on the “CIO Next” list, and a “Top 100 CIO” by the National Diversity Council.

Throughout his nearly 20-year tenure at Autodesk, Prakash has held roles including vice president of enterprise infrastructure and operations, sr. director of enterprise operations, and director of devops. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Oklahoma State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication from the University of Madras.