Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk”) is committed to respecting the intellectual property rights of others, and we expect our users to do the same. Autodesk, in its sole discretion, may terminate the accounts or access rights of users who violate others' intellectual property rights.

If you believe that your work has been copied in a way that constitutes copyright infringement on our website, please provide the following information to Autodesk's Copyright Agent:

An electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner; A description of the copyrighted work that you claim has been infringed; A description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located on our website; Your address, telephone number, and email address so that we can contact you; A statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; and A statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the information in your notice to us is accurate and that you are the copyright owner or authorized to act on the copyright owner's behalf.

You may deliver this information by sending an e-mail to CopyrightAgent@autodesk.com or by mail at

Autodesk, Inc.

Legal Department

Attn: Copyright Agent

The Landmark at One Market Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, CA 94105