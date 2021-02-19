Acceptable Use Policy

Revised September 2006

Customer incurs the following obligations and agrees not to use the Site, Services, or Autodesk Materials, or any portion thereof, to:

(a) Upload, post or otherwise transmit any Content which violates, misappropriates, or infringes, in any way, upon the rights of others, which is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortuous, defamatory, obscene, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically or otherwise objectionable, or which encourages conduct that would constitute a criminal offense, or otherwise violate any law. Autodesk may disclose, in its sole discretion, Content or Registration Information in order to cooperate with any law enforcement authorities or court order, provided that Autodesk does not disclose Content to any other third parties except as compelled by court or governmental order;

(b) Access information related to minors or harm minors in any way;

(c) Impersonate any person or entity, or falsely state or otherwise misrepresent Customer’s affiliation with any person or entity;

(d) Upload, post or otherwise transmit any unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, "junk mail," "spam," "chain letters," "pyramid schemes," or any other form of solicitation;

(e) Upload, post, or otherwise transmit any material which contains software viruses, harmful materials, or any other computer code, files, or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment, including, but not limited to, the Site, Services, or Autodesk Materials;

(f) Interfere with or disrupt the Site, Services, or servers or networks connected to the Site, or disobey any requirements, procedures, policies or regulations of networks connected to the Site or associated with the Services as specified by Autodesk;

(g) "Stalk", otherwise harass or disparage any person or entity, including, but not limited to, Autodesk;

(h) Collect or store personal data about any person or entity without the requisite rights to do so;

(i) Promote or provide instructional information about illegal activities, promote physical harm or injury against any group or individual, or promote any act of cruelty to animals. This may include, but is not limited to, providing instructions on how to assemble bombs, grenades and other weapons, and creating "crush" sites;

(j) Use the Site, Services, or Autodesk Materials as storage for remote loading or as a door or signpost to another home page, whether inside or beyond the Site;

(k) Intentionally or unintentionally violate any applicable local, state, national, or international law, including, but not limited to, all applicable export control laws and regulations; or

(l) Breach the Agreement or any applicable Order Form or End User License Agreement.