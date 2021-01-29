AUTODESK SECURITY CAREERS

Learn about our security team

We are committed to solving real-world customer problems and addressing the most critical concerns our customers have around the security of Autodesk products. Learn more about our security team straight from Reeny Sondhi, Autodesk Vice President and Chief Security Officer.

Security is a journey, not a destination

With more than 100 products, the impact a security professional can have at Autodesk is significant. Innovation and change are constant here, and there is no finish line. We offer a purpose-driven culture with the challenges and fast pace of a startup and the career opportunities of an established company.

Security team openings

Our security team works out of San Francisco’s historic One Market building adjacent to the Embarcadero waterfront, Portland’s 100-year-old Towne Storage building at the Burnside Bridgehead, and our flagship East Coast office in Boston’s bustling Seaport district.

Autodesk Trust Center

Learn how the Autodesk Security Team builds customer trust by securing customer assets, ensuring security over our products and services, responding to incidents, and protecting customer privacy.

