We are reimagining the construction business for the digital age.

Construction impact stories

Contributing to a more sustainable future starts with software that empowers the construction industry to work smarter today and reimagine the future.

Explore the advancements we’re making in construction

The construction industry is increasingly embracing advancements in technology to drive efficiency and improve margins.

We’re betting big on construction

Discover why it is the right time to invest in the shift from physical to digital in the construction sector.

Who we are

At Autodesk Construction Solutions, we are building the most comprehensive portfolio of construction technologies on the market, connecting project data from design through construction and putting predictive insights into the hands of contractors.

Build your career

By providing the agility of a startup combined with the strong foundation of an established company, we believe that opportunities to shake up the construction industry—including implementing artificial intelligence, cloud-based data analytics, and mobile—are endless.

