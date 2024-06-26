On-Demand Webinar
The Only Constant is Change, and PLM Can Manage It
Watch the webinar now to discover what you can do with Product Lifecycle Management.
From design reviews to field quality issues, any number of reasons can start a change request or change order process. Depending on your industry, you may also need to track historical data for auditing purposes. One thing’s for sure, change happens, and it can eat into your schedule, your budget - and your sanity.
Join us to learn how product lifecycle management (PLM) can help you take control of change and improve the quality of your products, with such capabilities as:
Brian Schanen works for Autodesk, Inc., as a PLM/PDM Readiness Program Manager in the Business Strategy & Marketing division. He is responsible for global technical and sales enablement focused on PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) and PDM (Product Data Management) and the design, creation, implementation, and delivery of PLM/PDM-based curriculum, technical and sales tools, live events, and assets. With 18 years of PDM and PLM experience, he is a seasoned speaker, presenting at events such as Autodesk University, One Team conferences, and extensions. On any given day, you can find him coaching internal teams, prospects, mentoring new customers, and even assisting in deployments of Autodesk PLM/PDM software.
Brian Schanen
PLM/PDM Readiness Program Manager, Autodesk