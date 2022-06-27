AutoCAD AutoCAD

AN AUTOCAD PRODUCTIVITY STUDY

BENEFITS OF THE MAP 3D TOOLSET

See how the Map 3D toolset provided up to 60% overall productivity gain* compared with basic AutoCAD, when these tasks were performed by an experienced AutoCAD user.

In this productivity study, you will see how the Map 3D toolset saves time through:

  • Offering three mapping/GIS workspaces: Planning and Analysis Workspace, Maintenance Workspace, or 2D Drafting Workspace.
  • Providing coordinate geometry commands that can use bearings, azimuth, and deflection, combined with distances, to create geometry and parcels
  • Linking database data to block attributes to display correct, up-to-date information.
  • The Map Explorer tab providing a full visual breakdown of the database and the tables linked to the drawing.
  • Using the MAPIMPORT command to be able to use the ESRI® ArcView™ ShapeFile in its native format.
  • Any mapping/GIS drawings including objects created with the FDO features stylization engine.

About the study

Autodesk commissioned a study that compared basic AutoCAD to the Map 3D toolset when performing common mapping design challenges.

Results showed that the Map 3D toolset provided up to 60% overall productivity gain* compared with basic AutoCAD, when these tasks were performed by an experienced AutoCAD user.

