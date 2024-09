Matthew Piggott

Senior Solutions Engineer – Water Resources

Matthew is an experienced Stormwater and Water Resources Engineer from Gold Coast with over 8 years' experience working in the Civil Engineering Industry. He has spent much of his time as a designer and consultant with a demonstrated history on a range of infrastructural projects involving catchment hydrology, flood studies and mitigation strategies, drainage design, and water quality planning. He currently works as a Solutions Engineer at Autodesk focusing on providing the industry solutions to challenges faced in the Sewer, Storm, Flood and Drainage space.