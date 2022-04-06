As they began, HDR became aware that MUD had a GIS database built from the MicroStation CAD conversion. However, CAD proved to have too many difficulties within their system and they are now currently transition to ArcGIS Pro. The project seemed overwhelming at first, with such a large distribution system, but with each effort they learned something new.

"So, what we decided to do," explained Humphrey. "In InfoWater Pro was use the GIS Gateway where you can actually build this GIS Exchange Cluster, where we have some type of ID or [location] where we pump pipe junctions, pump tanks, and valves. And then the nice thing about the GIS Gateway is then you can take this a step further and start to map from there, [input]the GIS database into the model database."



"As we get more pump information, more pump tests, more facilities, then we can really improve the model [even further] and the GIS Gateway really helps us do that," boasted Humphrey. It becomes easier to refine the model with InfoWater Pro's GIS Gateway due to the Gateway functionality, making the process more of a synchronization and less of an import/export hassle.