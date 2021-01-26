BIM BENEFITS

According to the UN, by 2050 the world's population will be 9.7 billion. The global AEC industry must look to smarter, more efficient ways to design and build not just as a means to keep up with global demand but to help create spaces that are smarter and more resilient too.

BIM not only allows design and construction teams to work more efficiently, but it allows them to capture the data they create during the process to benefit operations and maintenance activities. This is why BIM mandates are increasing across the globe.