Metro Istanbul, the world's #1 operator moves 3 million passengers safely and efficiently every day. Despite all the complexities of this large scale public transit operation including topography challenges and managing 2 million sqm of stations, Metro Istanbul has consistently been voted #1 in customer delightedness, while also surpassing global benchmarks for rail operations.



In this episode of Industry Spectrum, Autodesk's Naji Atallah takes a deep dive with Metro Istanbul's General Manager, Dr. Özgür Soy, to get the story on how Metro Istanbul's digital transformation journey from designing their assets through cloud-enabled BIM to leveraging that data in operations through a digital twin has enabled Metro Istanbul to deliver better and sustainable outcomes to their community.