In 2018, Eoin Nield joined as the company’s first BIM Manager, with the remit of supporting the transition from traditional CAD design to integrated delivery methods. “My focus is championing digital processes that will improve efficiency in time management,” Eoin explains. The company had relied extensively on paper-based processes for the site. People would carry around huge rolls of drawings, which would be stored in site offices. It was difficult to ensure that everyone had the correct up-to-date documentation for the current works.

The issues management process in particular represented an opportunity to introduce efficiencies. For example, “Snags would be logged onto an individual sheet, either on paper or as a PDF with any photos attached. It was then up to the document controller to log the issue into a register, then disseminate the information by email and track the responses. It could take a long time to try to decipher handwritten annotations and ensure the correct action would be taken.”

Site managers and engineers would spend a large proportion of their time chasing subcontractors for updates by phone. From a project management perspective, it was challenging to get accurate information on the status of individual issues.

When the Covid-19 pandemic escalated in March 2020, Khansaheb responded quickly. The operations and the IT teams worked together to get as much connectivity to the project teams as possible, equipping people with laptops, tablets and smartphones. Some teams were already using BIM 360 Docs to share key information. However, Eoin and the management team were eager to go one step further and establish a common data environment that would connect the business and support site-based processes. “We wanted the reliability of a unified platform – and the confidence that our information was in one place.”

In June 2020, the Khansaheb team decided to introduce Autodesk BIM 360 Build, a unified construction management software platform for connecting teams, workflows and data.