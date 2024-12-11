ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC POWER SYSYTEMS PROJECTS (EE PSP)
Julius Nyerere 2,115MW Hydropower Project (JNHPP) is transforming Tanzania's energy landscape. ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC Power Systems Projects (EE PSP) overcame decades-long challenges, streamlined workflows, and boosted efficiency to deliver one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest hydroelectric facilities. This journey highlights innovation, resilience, and the drive towards a sustainable future, bringing clean energy to millions and paving the way for future advancements.
As part of its agenda, the government of Tanzania has collaborated with the private sector to enhance its electricity market, boost renewables, and increase rural access. To support this, the government has studied new and old plans for clean energy power stations.
Since the 1960s, studies aimed to establish a power station across the Rufiji River in Stiegler's Gorge, Morogoro region. In 2017, plans for Julius Nyerere 2,115MW Hydropower Project (JNHPP) were approved by late former President John Magufuli, with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), the state-owned power company, as the owner and operator. After an international tender process, the government awarded the project to the Egyptian Joint Venture of the Arab Contractors and ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC. During the execution; a collaborative approach to manage the engineering and design activities as follows:
Construction commenced in 2019. The $2.9-billion project is now partially operational. Once complete, it will be one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest hydroelectric facilities, producing 5,920 GWh annually and serving an approximate of 60 million Tanzanians. Additional benefits include tourist attractions and a predictable water supply.
“We are proud to be part of this landmark megaproject, which holds great significance for Tanzania's future. Our commitment is to deliver it with the highest international standards,” stated Fouad Khalifa, Project Engineering Manager at ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP.
Given the megaproject’s timelines, EE PSP faced multiple challenges that could have jeopardized the project’s agreed schedules, budgets, and construction quality.
EE PSP relied on various software to manage its projects, including tools for 2D drafting, basic design tasks, initial design concepts, 3D modelling, project management, and scheduling. Additionally, the company used spreadsheets and manual workflows for tracking progress, managing documents, and cost estimation. While this software mix offered benefits, it also presented significant challenges.
One major challenge was maintaining workflow efficiency. Fragmented and inefficient processes reduced productivity and increased man-hours. Managing project documents was also prone to errors, leading to recurring budget challenges.Furthermore, the geographically dispersed teams and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated collaboration issues. Ensuring all team members had access to the latest project data was difficult, which led to problems with coordinating workflows and comparing the progress of the combined model. These issues might have caused delays and increased costs.
Erection Bay
To comprehensively overcome project challenges, EE PSP adopted digital transformation strategy, leveraging advanced technology to ensure success in timelines, costs, and quality.EE PSP deployed Autodesk Connected BIM Workflows using Revit, Navisworks, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM Collaborate Pro.
Revit integrated multiple disciplines (architectural, structural, MEP) into a single model, improving design efficiency and creating detailed 3D models. Navisworks was used for model aggregation and conflict detection, enhancing collaboration and minimizing site issues.
Control Building (CCR)
Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) served as the Common Data Environment (CDE), enabling real-time collaboration among dispersed teams, centralizing project data, and improving communication and decision-making. Adopting ACC streamlined project management tasks, ensuring construction quality through document management, version control, and issue tracking.
Additionally, coordination across design software was managed through Navisworks Manage, enabling the creation of a Clash Matrix, clash reports, and a daily combined model. Autodesk Platform Services and APIs allowed EE PSP’s teams to transfer native elements across platforms, enhancing the Opening workflow and ensuring precise coordination. An in-house Opening Management Solution, using add-in APIs and a web application, managed the creation, editing, and deletion of builders' work. This ensured clash-free models, controlled permissions for creating openings, and archived all transactions within the workflow.
“Using a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, we managed the entire project lifecycle from design and visualization to construction and project management. Autodesk’s robust support and extensive training resources enabled our team at EE PSP to quickly adapt and continuously improve our skills and competencies. Additionally, the scalable solutions cater to both small and large projects, providing the flexibility we need as our business grows and project demands evolve,”
—Ibrahim Amin, Engineering and Supply Chain Director at ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP
Building on the success of the JNHPP megaproject, EE PSP has expanded its use of technology. In 2019, 50 staff members used Autodesk Construction Cloud Platform. By 2024, this number grew to 500 engineers and collaborators leveraging ACC. "Our mission is to deliver efficient, integrated energy solutions with exceptional expertise and service, aiming to become a global leader,” noted Ibrahim Amin. “By embracing digital transformation and partnering with Autodesk, we streamline workflows, reduce risks, and ensure high standards of quality and service.” EE PSP future direction is to lead in digital innovation within the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) industry with goals that include implementing Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) to plan activities, minimize idle resources, reduce costs, and manage resources effectively, driven by construction needs. EE PSP is also exploring AI and IoT. “We are evaluating their feasibility to enhance our operations,” remarked Ali. The firm prioritizes team development with plans for comprehensive training programs to stay ahead of industry trends. “Our journey has been marked by significant achievements and dedication. We are excited about future possibilities, with our Digital Operations driving innovation and excellence,” concluded Ali.
