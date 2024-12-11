As part of its agenda, the government of Tanzania has collaborated with the private sector to enhance its electricity market, boost renewables, and increase rural access. To support this, the government has studied new and old plans for clean energy power stations.

Since the 1960s, studies aimed to establish a power station across the Rufiji River in Stiegler's Gorge, Morogoro region. In 2017, plans for Julius Nyerere 2,115MW Hydropower Project (JNHPP) were approved by late former President John Magufuli, with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), the state-owned power company, as the owner and operator. After an international tender process, the government awarded the project to the Egyptian Joint Venture of the Arab Contractors and ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC. During the execution; a collaborative approach to manage the engineering and design activities as follows:

Overall Engineering Management: ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC Power Systems Projects (EE PSP)

Design Review Consultant: Artelia

Design Consultant: SMEC

Construction commenced in 2019. The $2.9-billion project is now partially operational. Once complete, it will be one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest hydroelectric facilities, producing 5,920 GWh annually and serving an approximate of 60 million Tanzanians. Additional benefits include tourist attractions and a predictable water supply.

“We are proud to be part of this landmark megaproject, which holds great significance for Tanzania's future. Our commitment is to deliver it with the highest international standards,” stated Fouad Khalifa, Project Engineering Manager at ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP.

Given the megaproject’s timelines, EE PSP faced multiple challenges that could have jeopardized the project’s agreed schedules, budgets, and construction quality.